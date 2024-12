KENDRAPARA/JAJPUR: With the spectre of financial distress looming large after rains destroyed harvest-ready crops, two more farmers died in the state on Saturday. One allegedly committed suicide while the other suffered cardiac arrest, taking the toll to five in the last three days.

In Kendrapara’s Derabishi block, 64-year-old Daitari Jena reportedly consumed pesticide in Kosida village. Jena had raised paddy over three acre of land after obtaining a loan of Rs 75,000 from a self-help group and some locals. The recent rains, however, damaged his ripe paddy crop.

The victim’s son Raghunath Jena claimed his father committed suicide due to crop loss. Neighbours and family members rushed Jena to the community health centre (CHC) at Derabishi where doctors declared him dead. While his body was sent for postmortem, police said they have started an investigation into his death.

The farmer’s wife alleged Jena was under tremendous pressure to repay his loan. However, Kendrapara SDPO Debendra Mallick said, “No suicide note was recovered from the spot. After getting the autopsy report, the exact reason behind his death can be ascertained,” he added