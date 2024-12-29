Four people killed, 40 injured as bus overturns in Odisha's Koraput

KORAPUT: Four people were killed including a 12-year-old boy and 40 others injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Dokrighat near Gupteswar in Koraput district on early Sunday, police said.

According to Boipariguda police, the accident happened around 5.30 am, when the bus carrying 50 devotees from Niali in Cuttack was on its way to the Gupteswar temple.

Several passengers including women and children are injured in the accident. Conditions of several injured people were stated to be critical with many losing their arms and legs, they said.

BSF and police rescued the injured passengers and admitted them to the Boipariguda hospital. It is suspected that the driver of the vehicle lost control while navigating sharp turns on the hilly road, an official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased persons.

He also directed officers to ensure treatment of critically injured persons at the district headquarters hospital.