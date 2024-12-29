National flag to fly along Odisha's coastline

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to instill a sense of pride and enhance security, Odisha Police has planned to fly the national flag in the coastal areas of the state starting from January 26.
A drone survey of the state's 480-km-long coastline was recently conducted, and at least 62 locations were identified where the tricolor is likely to be flown.
The plan to fly the national flag at these coastal locations is a symbolic effort to assert sovereignty and create a psychological deterrent against infiltrators, said a senior police officer.
Sources revealed that discussions regarding flying the tricolor were held in the backdrop of the turmoil in neighboring Bangladesh.
Odisha Police has also planned to strengthen sea patrolling by adding more boats to the fleet of Marine Police Stations.
“To enhance our presence, a proposal has been submitted to the state government to rent at least 10 mechanized boats for patrolling purposes,” said a senior police officer.
Under the Coastal Security Scheme of the Centre, 18 marine police stations were sanctioned for Odisha to strengthen security along its entire coast.
The aim and objective of these police stations are to prevent the export of illegal arms, contraband articles via sea routes, infiltration of unauthorized persons, entry of anti-national elements, illegal or unregulated fishing, and to guard against attacks on vital installations along the coastline.
However, Odisha Police’s coastal security wing currently lacks a command and control center or a dedicated jetty.
It also does not have a permanent office and is operating from the old building of the Crime Branch’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Sources mentioned that the police will soon submit a proposal to the state government to establish a command and control center for the coastal security wing.