National flag to fly along Odisha's coastline

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to instill a sense of pride and enhance security, Odisha Police has planned to fly the national flag in the coastal areas of the state starting from January 26.

A drone survey of the state's 480-km-long coastline was recently conducted, and at least 62 locations were identified where the tricolor is likely to be flown.

The plan to fly the national flag at these coastal locations is a symbolic effort to assert sovereignty and create a psychological deterrent against infiltrators, said a senior police officer.

Sources revealed that discussions regarding flying the tricolor were held in the backdrop of the turmoil in neighboring Bangladesh.

Odisha Police has also planned to strengthen sea patrolling by adding more boats to the fleet of Marine Police Stations.