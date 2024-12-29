Odisha's Nayani coal project faces protest as locals object felling of 90,000 trees

ANGUL: Hundreds of villagers of Chhendipada, led by Congress leader Sashmita Behera and Talcher-Angul Banchao convenor (TABA) Jagadananda Pradhan, on Saturday stormed the proposed Nayani Coal project site and stopped the ongoing tree felling.

Hyderabad-based Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has been allotted Nayani coal block at Chhendipada to produce coal for commercial use. The company is slated to chop 90,000 trees for the project which is being vehemently opposed by the villagers.

After acquiring forest land, the company through Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has started tree felling from Monday. According to forest officials, in the first phase as many as 21,000 trees will be cut.

However, the tree felling for the coal project has invited strong resentment among the locals who held a demonstration by forming a human chain to oppose the tree felling. The villagers also embraced trees in a protest.

As a result, no OFDC official went to the spot and felling was stopped on the day. Massive police deployment was made at the protest site to maintain law and order. IIC Bibhudatta Patnaik said the protest passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

Speaking to reporters, Behera vehemently opposed the felling on such a massive scale and wondered how the government allowed the forest which is an elephant corridor and a vital link between Similipal and Satkosia tiger habitats.

Pradhan also opposed the move saying instead of giving forest rights on the land, the government is allowing companies to destroy the forest. Both the leaders cautioned to intensify the agitation. The coal project will have an annual capacity of 10 million tonne.