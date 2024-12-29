PHED water supply crisis hits Jeypore town

JEYPORE: Residents of Jeypore town face a tough time as the PHED water supply has been hit due to alleged non-availability of water in Sati dam reservoir to meet the requirement.

According to sources, over 12,000 households in 28 wards of the town depend on PHED for their daily water requirement. However, the crisis started on Friday following non-supply of water.

The PHED authorities source water from Sati dam reservoir which gets its supply after power generation from Upper Kolab hydro project. It has now come to light that after OHPC stopped power generation for annual maintenance since December 24, it led to the crisis. People are now seen queuing up at local bore-wells and dug wells to get their daily quota.

Jeypore municipality tried water supply through tankers but it too has stopped. “We are trying to meet the water demand by tankers but it is too difficult. However, the engineers are trying to draw water from other sources”, informed Jeypore municipality chairperson Narendra Mohanty.

Jeypore PHED official sources said that the department is trying to supply the water from Kolab canal system from Sunday to some parts of the town.