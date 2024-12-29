Tribal women tied to tree, beaten up on suspicion of religious conversion in Odisha village; cops book victims

BALASORE: Balasore police registered two separate cases after a video that showed a group of people thrashing two women tied to a tree on suspicion of religious conversion in the Remuna area of Balasore district.

The incident reportedly took place at Kharimukhra village on Thursday. Officer-in-charge (OIC) of Remuna police station Subash Chandra Mallick told TNIE on Sunday that two tribal women had gone to Kharimukhra to convince villagers to convert to Christianity. When the news spread in the area, a mob comprising members of a Hindu outfit and locals reached the spot and tied the two women to a tree.

Accusing the duo of trying to convert the local tribals, the mob thrashed the women. On being informed, a police team from Nilagiri rushed to spot and rescued the two women.

The duo was brought to Remuna police station as Kharimukhra village comes under its jurisdiction. During interrogation, the women admitted that they had gone to the village to convert the locals, said Mallick.