Youth will lead industrial revolution 4.0 through innovation, says Min Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: As India sets its sight to become the world’s third-largest economy in near future, youths need to lead the industrial revolution 4.0 as innovators, job creators and employers to steer the country towards the goal, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed on Saturday.

Addressing the 12th and 13th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, Pradhan said, “India is on its way to become the world’s third-largest economy. With rich demographic dividend, a knowledge-based society and a growing economy, our country will also lead the industrial revolution 4.0. Our youths have a bigger role to play in it and steer us towards a Viksit Bharat,” Pradhan said.

He said Odisha is also uniquely poised to benefit from it with a rich demographic dividend and a knowledge-based society. He called upon educational institutions and teachers to work towards redefining the attitude and aptitude of the students towards entrepreneurship. The research of the country should move beyond academic publications and achieve global benchmarks in terms of innovation and entrepreneurial acumen, he said.

“IIT Bhubaneswar and its students should work towards boosting the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem to enhance the growth process of Odisha by 2036 and the country by 2047,” he said.

Pradhan also visited IIT Bhubaneswar Research and Entrepreneurship Park and said it will play a crucial role in fostering startups in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, green energy and agritech, with notable projects like millet-based products and advanced drone technologies.

Principal scientific advisor to government of India Prof Ajay Kumar Sood urged the graduating students to be innovative. “Without a continuous cycle of innovation, nations risk stagnation, get stuck in middle income trap and fall behind in global economy,” he said.

Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission and secretary of department of Atomic Energy Ajit Kumar Mohanty said the youth of the country have the potential to innovate and should utilise this power towards the development of the country.

Secretary of department of Science and Technology, government of India, Prof Abhay Karandikar and IIT Bhubaneswar director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar also spoke.