Bullet-ridden carcass of 25-year-old tusker found in Pokunda forest, Angul

ANGUL: A bullet-ridden carcass of a 25-year-old tusker was found in Pokunda forest under Angul division on Sunday morning.

Forest officials said the elephant was killed by poachers on Saturday night. Three gunshot wounds were found on its head. However, its tusks were intact.

The carcass was first spotted by the local forest squad in Pokunda. On being informed, RCCF, Angul circle Sudhansu Khora, divisional forest officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar and other senior officials rushed to the spot for investigation.

Khora said the tusker was wandering in the forests for the last several days. “The bullet injuries suggest that the elephant was killed by poachers. However, its tusks were not removed. Investigation is underway to ascertain the reason why poachers did not take its tusks and their motive,” he said.

The RCCF further said there was solar fencing in the area. Probe is on to ascertain how the tusker breached the fencing.

The postmortem will be conducted by a team of veterinary doctors on Monday.

Angul DFO Kumar said a case has been registered in this connection. “We are waiting for the postmortem report to proceed with the investigation. No arrest has been made in this connection so far,” he added.

Local wildlife conservationists expressed concern over the incident and urged forest officials to nab the culprits involved in poaching the elephant.