Dhanu Yatra artistes to get Rs 10k aid from this year: Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

BHUBANESWAR: Artistes participating in Dhanu Yatra at Bargarh will for the first time get a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each from this year. More than 170 artistes performing in the largest open air theatre of the world will benefit from the assistance.

This was informed by Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Sunday. Speaking to mediapersons here, he said, “Following the direction of the chief minister, we have decided to provide a honorarium of Rs 10,000 each to the 170 artistes who will take part in the Dhanu Yatra-2025. They can use the money to get their costumes and meet other expenses. Artistes who were earlier associated with the festival and family members of artistes who have passed away will also be felicitated,” he said.

The Odia Language Literature & Culture department has decided to raise the financial grants for the event to Rs 1 crore from Rs 10 lakh to facilitate the financial assistance. The Tourism department will also provide an additional Rs 50 lakh for activities like live broadcast and creation of a dedicated website and mobile application for the festival. Specialists will be roped in to do the ground work required to secure an UNESCO intangible tag for Dhanu Yatra, he said.

The 11-day Dhanu Yatra at Bargarh, which is considered the largest open theatre in the world, will be held from January 5 to 13. Since Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held from January 8 to 10, the government will get an opportunity to popularise it among the global Indians. The yatra will be live-streamed across major cities in the state including Bhubaneswar through LED screens, he said.

The National School of Drama, which is opening its campus in the state, will also produce a documentary on Dhanu Yatra to showcase its cultural significance. For the convenience of visitors who would be attending the yatra, restrooms, public toilets, and help desks will be set up.