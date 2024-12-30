Former Chief Justice V Gopala Gowda stresses lawyers' role in safeguarding democracy

MALKANGIRI: Former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court V Gopala Gowda on Sunday highlighted the crucial role played by lawyers in safeguarding democracy.

Attending the 53rd state-level annual conference of the All Odisha Lawyers Association (AOLA) at DNK Ground here, the former Chief Justice urged lawyers to demand representation in the Parliament and state legislatures to amplify their role in shaping laws and governance.

Democracy is now in the intensive care unit (ICU) and at this crucial juncture, lawyers have a greater responsibility to protect the rights of citizens, he said. “The courts are meant for the people and lawyers are the protectors of their life, liberty and property. Coordination between the judiciary and bar is essential for efficient justice delivery,” he added.

Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra of the Orissa High Court underscored the role of lawyers in presenting fair cases that assist the judiciary in delivering justice. “Lawyers are indispensable to the functioning of courts and the administration of justice,” he said.