Four doctors terminated for allegedly assaulting PG student at MKCG Medical College

BERHAMPUR: Four serving doctors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital were terminated from service on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a postgraduate (PG) student on December 21.

The office order of dean Prof Suchitra Dash said services of assistant professor Purushottam Swain and senior residents Aryan Kumar Mohanty, Chinmay Pradhan and Yashwant Veera were terminated on disciplinary ground. Similarly, PG student Priyajeet Sahoo has also been debarred from the hostel for six months. All the doctors against whom action was taken have been directed to vacate the hostel within two days, said the dean.

The action against the doctors was taken after receiving direction from the director of medical education and training (DMET).

Sources said late in the night on December 21, Swain, Pradhan, Mohanty, Veera and Sahoo allegedly assaulted a PG student of Surgery department in the canteen of PG hostel-3. The student suffered bleeding injuries in the assault.

Receiving information, head of Paediatric department Prof N Behera reached the PG hostel and asked them to leave the spot. However, the five accused reportedly threatened him. Subsequently, Prof Behera informed the dean about the incident and the victim student lodged a complaint with Baidyanathpur police in this connection.

On December 23, the dean convened a meeting of the five accused, the victim and some faculty members. Their statements and versions were collected and sent to the DMET for necessary action.

The dean also instructed the PG hostel authorities to close the canteens from 11 pm till 6 am. Besides, they were asked not to allow senior residents and assistant professors to PG hostels without prior permission of the warden.

Meanwhile, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said basing on the complaint of the victim student, police have registered a case. The five accused will be charge-sheeted soon.