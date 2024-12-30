NIT-R’s low-cost zero energy cooling unit wins Tomato Grand Challenge

He said the most significant advantage of the unit is its mobility which can easily be mounted on any vehicle. Developed at a meagre cost of Rs 1.4 lakh, the unit promises better solution for large-scale transportation of perishable goods without worrying for power requirement. Smaller variants can also be developed for marginal farmers, small vendors and traders.

The team comprised Prof Madhuresh Dwivedi, Prof Rama Chandra Pradhan, and research scholars Chingakham Ngotomba Singh and Thota Niranjan, all from the Food Processing Engineering department, Prof Rajeev Kumar Panda of School of Management and senior technician Somnath Das of the Mechanical Engineering department.

NIT-R sources said the team is seeking to adapt this technology for larger platforms like train bogies by combining magnetic and evaporative cooling for optimal temperature and humidity.

Organised by the Department of Consumer Affairs and Innovation Cell of the Union Education Ministry, Tomato Grand Challenge seeks innovative solutions to address the issues of storage and transportation of the highly-perishable vegetable.

At least 1,376 ideas from students, researchers, industry professionals and startups were received for the Tomato Grand Challenge. Of these, 467 were shortlisted and 28 were given funding for prototype development.

During the event, the cooling unit of the NIT-R was displayed at the ‘Investor Pitch Deck’ and received appreciation for its innovative solution.