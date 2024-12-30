Opposition slams Odisha government over delay in crop loss assessment

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD and Congress on Sunday came down heavily on the government for the delay in the assessment of crop loss due to unseasonal rains in the state.

BJD leader Prasanta Kumar Muduli alleged that despite claims by the state government, assessment of crop loss is yet to start on the ground. Muduli, a former MLA from Jagatsinghpur which has witnessed large-scale crop damage due to the rains, told mediapersons that farmers want assessment and payment of compensation at the right time. He warned the government’s neglect of the farmers at such a critical period will lead to agitation.

Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam targeted Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his visit to the affected districts after nine days. Stating that delay in assessment of crop loss and payment of compensation has frustrated the farmers, Kadam said this is contrary to what the government had announced. He demanded an all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the problems faced by the farmers because of unseasonal rains.

Responding to the allegations, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra assured that all affected farmers irrespective of crop insurance coverage will get compensation. The government has asked the officials to be liberal while preparing the damage assessment report so that no affected farmer is left out, he said.