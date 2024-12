CUTTACK: The body of an unidentified woman was found floating in the Mahanadi river near Dhia Sahi Shani temple within Choudwar police limits here on Sunday.

Police said the deceased, believed to be in the age group of 30 to 35 years, was wearing red leggings and a printed maroon kurti. Locals spotted the body in the morning and informed police and fire services personnel following which it was retrieved from the river.

Choudwar IIC Bishwa Ranjan Sahoo said the woman is suspected to have died within the last 24 hours. “Though there are no injury marks on her body, we have sent it to the SCB medical college and hospital for postmortem. The exact cause of her death can be ascertained after receiving the report,” he added. An UD case has been registered, the IIC said adding, photographs of the body have been circulated in different police stations to ascertain the woman’s identity. “The body would be preserved in the mortuary for 72 hours,” the police officer said.