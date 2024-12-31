A reformative year for forest and wildlife

BHUBANESWAR : Multiple challenges including large-scale elephant deaths notwithstanding, the year 2024 proved to be transformative for Odisha’s forest and wildlife sector with introduction of several new initiatives and significant reforms.

While the state witnessed over 50 elephant deaths in just seven months between April and October, the slew of new measures and initiatives introduced in the last one year are expected to go a long way in safeguarding forests and wildlife.

Among the novel initiatives include introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve wildlife protection, designation of judicial magistrates as the special courts for handling wildlife-related offences and big cat supplementation in Similipal to bring genetic diversity to the tiger reserve.

With the then PCCF Wildlife and chief wildlife warden Susanta Nanda at the helm of affairs, the Forest department introduced AI cameras for better forest and wildlife monitoring in Similipal Tiger Reserve. The AI surveillance helped in detection of over 20 trespassers into the protected area of Similipal and was subsequently replicated in Rourkela forest division helping forest officials in preventing deaths of at least three elephants in train collision.

Odisha this year also became the first state in the country to designate judicial magistrates as special courts for handling wildlife-related offences. The government, acting on the direction of the Orissa High Court, designated all districts and the court of additional CJM, Rourkela, as special courts to adjudicate wildlife-related cases in the state.

This year, the state wildlife wing also successfully implemented the tiger supplementation programme for Similipal in which two tigresses - Jamuna and Zeenat - were relocated to the protected area from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra to bring genetic diversity to the big cat population in the tiger reserve.