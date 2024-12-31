Change of guard, the rise of BJP in Odisha

Forty four years, two months and two days after its formation, on June 4, 2024, the BJP finally realized its dream of coming to power on its own in Odisha. And, it did with aplomb - demolishing the giant BJD and dethroning a colossus like Naveen Patnaik.

For BJP it was pay back time on Naveen who had unilaterally broken off the alliance with the saffron party in 2009. It had to wait for 15 years since to win back public trust. The result was worth the wait.

Once described as a ‘signboard’ party by former chief minister late Biju Patnaik, the BJP proved time takes time, but it changes. The saffron party won 78 seats in a House of 147, six higher than the simple majority mark of 72 and 55 over its tally of 23 in 2019 elections while decimating BJD by winning 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats. That the regional party did not open its account was another big humiliation inflicted by the BJP.

Odisha, more importantly, became the saviour for the BJP at the national-level by contributing the maximum as the party won only 240 Lok Sabha seats against its 400 plus target and made it possible for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term at the Centre.

What makes BJP’s victory even bigger is the fact that it went into the elections without a chief ministerial face. On the other side, there was a time-tested and hugely popular Naveen Patnaik ruling the state for five consecutive terms. The fight was among unequals.