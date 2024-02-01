Odisha: 1 dies, another hurt in liquor truck mishap

BERHAMPUR : A person was killed and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding liquor-laden truck hit their motorcycles in Nayagarh’s Daspalla on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Basant Dalai (45) and the injured is Prafulla Dalai, both scrap dealers and natives of Balabhadra Prasad village within Khandapada police limits.

Sources said the mishap took place near Dihagaon chowk. Basant and Prafulla were en route to Daspalla on separate motorcycles when the truck rammed into their vehicles. Locals rushed the critically-injured duo to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital where Basant was declared brought dead. Prafulla was admitted to the hospital.

While the driver of the truck managed to escape after the mishap, its helper was detained by police. The vehicles involved in the accident were seized and police have launched an investigation into the incident.