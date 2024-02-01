Odisha: IIM-S & NSE sign pact for PG programme in FinTech

SAMBALPUR : THE Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) on Wednesday signed an MoU with NSE Academy Limited to offer joint certification programmes tailored for working professionals.

The pact was signed by IIM-S director Mahadeo Jaiswal and CEO of NSE Academy Ltd Abhilash Misra. NSE Academy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange.

The collaboration is strategically designed to introduce specialised certification courses addressing the dynamic needs of the financial and technology sectors. As part of the MoU, IIM-S will launch MBA in Financial Technologies (FinTech) for the first time, and a post-graduate programme in Management on Sambalpur and Delhi ISID campuses.

Aimed at providing candidates with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of the financial and technology domains, these programmes will be facilitated by faculty members and industry experts from IIM-S and NSE Academy.

Jaiswal said the collaboration with NSE Academy aligns with the ethos of IIM-S of fostering industry-relevant education and expanding global outreach. “The institute’s expansion includes three distinct campuses featuring a corporate office at Sambalpur and a campus at the ISID complex in New Delhi where MBA working professional programmes are underway since the last year.”

The IIM-S director further informed that the third campus will be a collaborative venture with IIM-Mumbai. The executive education programme with NSE Academy will run on the campuses of Sambalpur, Delhi and Mumbai. “We are having dual degree programme on FinTech with Sorbonne Business School, Paris and also partnering with NSE Academy for the same,” he added.