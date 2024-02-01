Odisha: LAccMI buses roll in three more districts

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the LAccMI bus service in Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

The scheme will benefit more than 27 lakh people of the three districts. As per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), 101 state-of-the-art buses will connect 440 panchayats of the three districts under the scheme. All the 30 districts of the state will be covered under the scheme by February end. The CMO said 17 buses will connect 69 panchayats in Deogarh district benefiting over three lakh people while 29 buses will ply in 176 panchayats of Angul district. Over 11.5 lakh people will be benefited in the district.

In Dhenkanal, 55 buses will connect 195 panchayats benefiting over 13 lakh people. The scheme was launched in Malkangari district under the 5T initiative to facilitates bus service from panchayats to blocks in every district at a fare of Rs 5. More than 1,000 LAccMI buses will run across the state.