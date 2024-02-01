Odisha: New scholarship in offing for poor students

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has proposed to introduce a new education scholarship - NUA-O-SEBA - that would cover poor college and university students left out of its existing seven scholarship schemes.

The proposed scholarship, Nua-O-Support to Economically Backward Students’ Aspirations, will cover financially weaker students pursuing general degree and PG programmes in either government or government-aided colleges and public universities. While the scholarship amount is Rs 10,000 in case of boys, it is Rs 12,000 for girls. It will be provided to them during continuation of their studies.

Officials in the Higher Education department informed students (residents of Odisha only) whose family income is Rs 2 lakh or less and who have not availed scholarships under other government schemes will be eligible for the NUA-O-SEBA aid. Students taking admission to self-financing courses will not be eligible for it. The scholarship is aimed at bringing more UG and PG students from the economically weaker section into higher education fold and increase the State’s gross enrolment ratio.

“It has been noticed during admissions that such students rarely get admission to local colleges and have to depend on institutions nearby with hostel facilities or opt for PGs and private hostels to stay there,” said an official.

While the fees for government and aided colleges range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,600 to Rs 25,500 respectively, hostel fees of government colleges are between Rs 10,500 and Rs 14,500. Similarly, hostel fees for aided colleges range between Rs 4,000 and Rs 8,800 annually.