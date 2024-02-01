Odisha: Roadmap for net zero carbon emissions soon

BHUBANESWAR : Member secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board and director of department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change K Murugesan on Wednesday said the state government is preparing a roadmap for net zero carbon emissions and it will be ready soon.

Speaking at the national conference organised by New Delhi-based Vasudha Foundation in collaboration with Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), he said, Odisha is the first state in the country to prepare the state action plan for climate change.

“We are preparing the roadmap for the net zero strategy. We discussed opportunities, challenges and potential solutions that the state could implement towards becoming net zero carbon emitter. Inputs collected from the stakeholders on the possible pathways will help Odisha embark on a net zero economy,” Murugesan said.

Deputy director of Factories and Boilers Malay Kumar Pradhan provided a bouquet of solutions particularly from the industry side on reducing carbon footprint and playing a role towards making Odisha net zero carbon emitter.

CEO of Vasudha Foundation Srinivas Krishnaswamy highlighted the importance of access to data and information for the development of robust pathways for decarbonisation. He presented the India Climate and Energy Dashboard, which the Foundation has developed in partnership with NITI Aayog.

Among others, dean of School of Sustainability, XIM University Sutapa Pati, ICC state council chairperson JB Pany and ICC regional director JP Pal spoke.