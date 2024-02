CUTTACK : In a twist to the alleged attack on a Class X student of Athagarh, the victim’s father claimed the boy did it to himself due to depression.

The 15 year-old boy had claimed that he was returning home after attending classes at a coaching centre at around 5 pm on Monday and had halted at a shop in Kuleilo Bazaar to buy biscuits. This is when two miscreants reportedly arrived in a black Pulsar bike and slit his throat with a knife. After attacking the student, the miscreants fled the spot following which locals rushed the boy to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital where he was treated.

While this was the victim’s version, Athagarh IIC Anirudha Muduli said the family claimed the boy did not have enmity with anyone and did not file an FIR.

“His father filed a report with police on Wednesday stating his son himself slit his throat out of depression and scripted a story. In the report, the boy’s father apologised for his son’s action. His report has been recorded in the station diary,” said the IIC. He added the student was depressed over the upcoming HSC examinations.