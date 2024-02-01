Odisha: Villagers oppose boundary wall construction by IDCO

JAGATSINGHPUR : Worried that establishment of small-scale industries in their locality might cause pollution leading to crop damage, residents of Jagatsinghpur’s Neepur village on Wednesday staged dharna protesting construction of a boundary wall around a piece of land held by IDCO (Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation) in the area.

As per sources, around 62 acre of land in Neepur village under Alasudha panchayat is lying vacant of which IDCO had acquired 11 acre two years back for establishing small-scale industries like rice mills and cashew processing units. This had, however, not gone down well with the villagers as IDCO had reportedly not obtained consent for the same nor held discussion regarding employment opportunities for local youth.

Villagers complained this land acquisition by IDCO has also restricted their access to other areas for grazing cattle or farming. Moreover, locals fear the proposed industries if established, will cause pollution thereby posing a threat to their agriculture activities. They, however, are supportive towards establishment of a medical college and hospital at Neepur as there is reportedly no suitable land available near the district headquarters.