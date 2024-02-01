Rahul to cover two districts, 200 km in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will cover two districts and travel around 200 km in Odisha as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, from February 6.

Rahul will enter the state through Biramitrapur in Sundargarh district from Jharkhand and remain in the state for three days. The Congress MP will reach Biramitrapur in the evening and stay in the town for the night. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak told mediapersons Rahul will be given a warm welcome at Biramitrapur by party leaders and workers. He will address a public meeting at Sundargarh on February 7 and take part in three roadshows. While the first roadshow will be in Rourkela, the other two will be from Rajgangpur to Sundargarh, Gadagaon and Uttara in the district.

Pattanayak said Rahul will stay the night at Jharsuguda on February 7. The next morning, he will lead the Yatra to Belpahar, Hrudaynagar and Kanaktara before entering Chhattisgarh. He said detailed programme of Rahul’s Yatra in the state will be finalised soon. Other prominent leaders of the party too will visit the state in the near future.

The OPCC president said the visit of party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge to the state on January 29 and Rahul’s Yatra will boost the morale of party leaders and workers. He said the party will perform better in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections because of such organisational activities. Earlier, it was announced that Rahul will cover four districts and remain in the state for four days during the Yatra.