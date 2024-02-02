IIM-Sambalpur ready for PM Modi's visit

SAMBALPUR: The Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) is all set for the inauguration of its permanent campus at Basantpur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Briefing mediapersons on Thursday, director of IIM-S Mahadeo Jaiswal said the inauguration ceremony will be attended by around 4,000 people including students, staff and teachers of IIM-S. Incorporating regional art and architecture, the new campus of IIM-S is equipped with modern facilities for administration, faculty and academics including auditoriums, libraries, sports zone, incubation centres and hostels.

The campus boasts of a rooftop photovoltaic solar power plant coupled with advanced features like motion sensor lights and solar water heating systems. The institute has implemented astronomical timers for external lighting and a high BEE star rating, aiming to cut electricity consumption by 55 per cent. IIM-S has also implemented an on-site waste water treatment system.

Recently, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the ‘Rangavati Centre of Excellence in Cultural and Sustainable Management’ at IIM-S which will focus on research on art, literature, culture and history of western Odisha, with a special emphasis on textiles.