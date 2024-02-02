Odisha 5T chairman visits Tibetan settlement

BERHAMPUR: The vibrant Tibetan settlement at Chandragiri in Gajapati district, usually adorned with colourful flags, witnessed a unique sight on Thursday as residents welcomed 5T chairman VK Pandian.

The settlement, established through the visionary initiative of Biju Patnaik, was buzzing with activity as Pandian, a key figure in the ruling BJD, interacted with the community members. Last month, he had toured various other places in Gajapati district.

The Tibetans, resettled in five camps in Chandragiri, have been provided with essential facilities, including recent provisions of voter identity cards and ration cards.

The 5T chairman also attended the Maha Guru Abhishek ceremony at Padmasambhava monastery in Jirang. During his visit, he offered prayers, interacted with priests and devotees, and reviewed the progress of the monastery development work at `2.68 crore.

Post the ceremony, he held discussions with district officials and reviewed other development projects and emphasised the need for adherence to timelines in project implementation.