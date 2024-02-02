Odisha Congress decides to select candidates by online system

BHUBANESWAR: Days after cash for ticket allegations were levelled against it, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday announced it will introduce an online system for selection of candidates.

After conclusion of a two-day screening committee meeting of the party, Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar told mediapersons that application forms will be forwarded to the aspirants online after they apply for it in the portal. After the forms are filled up, they will be required to be submitted online.

After receiving the application forms, the survey team, deputed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will work on them and ascertain the popularity and acceptability of prospective candidates among voters. The applications along with the finding of the survey will be submitted to the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC).

Kumar said the survey reports will be forwarded to the PEC as it is and not type written copies. The most popular aspirant in a particular constituency will be given ticket, he said adding recommendations of family members who may be popular or influential leaders will not be accepted.

Congress will also announce several other criteria for selection of candidates for the elections for revival of its fortunes in the state. Though Kumar did not announce the measure, the party may also introduce ‘one family one ticket’ even as the move has failed several times in the past.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayk said only deserving candidates will get party tickets for the next elections.