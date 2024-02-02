Odisha posts 2nd highest gross GST collection in January

BHUBANESWAR: With a growth rate of 16.63 per cent and overall tax revenue collection of Rs 4,963.16 crore in January, Odisha has posted the second highest-ever collection of gross GST.

The collection in January last year was Rs 4,255.59 crore. The state also registered a growth rate of 10.78 per cent in progressive gross GST collection during 2023-24 (till January). The collection in the last 10 months was Rs 44,502.83 crore.

Gross GST collection was the highest Rs 5,035.74 crore in April, followed by Rs 4,408.27 crore in August, Rs 4,397.73 crore in May, Rs 4,379.97 crore in June, Rs 4,351.42 crore in December, Rs 4,295.08 crore in November, Rs 4,249.12 crore in September and Rs 4,245.4 crore in July.

Odisha also recorded the third highest ever collection of state GST (OGST and IGST settlement) with collection of Rs 2,271.77 crore in January against Rs 1,800.86 crore during the corresponding month of last year posting a phenomenal growth rate of 26.15 per cent.

There was significant growth in progressive collection of state GST in 2023-24 up to January 2024. The tax revenue collection was Rs 19,600.78 crore during April-January period compared to Rs 15,036.38 crore collected during the corresponding months last year registering a growth rate of 30.36 per cent.

The collection under all acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT and GST, including OGST, IGST settlement, VAT and profession tax in January is Rs 3,399.93 crore. The state had collected Rs 2,942.81 crore under all acts in the same month in 2023.

The state posted 20.54 per cent growth in progressive GST collection under all acts in the last 10 months of the financial year. The collection during April-January period stood at Rs 29,391.65 crore. A GST official said as many as 22.7 lakh waybills were generated last month vis-a-vis 19.9 lakh in the corresponding month last year recording a growth of 14.02 per cent.

“This reflects the buoyancy in the state economy. Of 22.7 lakh e-waybills generated in January, 13.35 lakh were intra-state waybills and 9.34 lakh were inter-state waybills,” he said.

Encouraging trend