PM Modi to launch three power projects in Odisha

BHUBNAESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of NTPC’s 1,320 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project and dedicate the 1,600 MW Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station and 250 MW expansion project of NSPCL Rourkela to the nation during his visit to the state on February 3.

Informing this at a media conference here on Thursday, regional executive director, (eastern region) of NTPC Sudip Nag said the three NTPC projects entail a total investment of Rs 28,978 crore. He said the 2x660 MW Stage-III Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) is being built with highly efficient ultra super critical technology at a cost of Rs 11,844 crore.

The first unit of the pit-head power station is scheduled to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2026-27 while the second will commence operation in the third quarter of 2027-28. While 50 per cent of the project capacity is dedicated to Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Assam are the other beneficiary states that will get low-cost power from the power plant.

On shifting of the weekly market at Anand Bazaar and construction of the rail overbridge by the Works department, TTPS executive director Gautam Deb said the state government has asked the district administration to sort out two issues. He said the weekly market will be shifted soon.

Nag said the Darlipali STPP in Sundargarh district constructed for Rs 14,822 crore is supplying low-cost power to Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Sikkim. More than half of the project capacity (829 MW) is dedicated to Odisha. This apart, the Prime Minister will dedicate three highway projects involving a cost of Rs 2,045 crore during his visit to the state. Four-laning of Biramitrapur to Brahmani bypass end section of NH-143 covering 24.1 km at a cost of Rs 679 crore, Brahmani bypass end to Rajamunda section spanning 47 km at an investment of Rs 538 crore in Sundargarh district and four-laning of Rimuli to Koida section of NH-520 stretching 41.71 km at a cost of Rs 828 crore in Keonjhar district will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

