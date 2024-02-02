Queens continue to reign in Ganjam politics

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam, historically, has played a defining role in Odisha politics and it’s the royals who have shaped the political turf of the district.

The prolonged dominance of the Khallikote royal family between 1951 and 2009, consistent wins of Dharakote’s from 1967 till 2014 in Soroda and Sanakhemundi assembly segments as well as that of Chikiti’s from 1971 till date, the political landscape has evolved with the royalty.

Though the influence of the royal families has waned over time, the queens continue to rule the hearts of the constituents. Be it the enduring presence of ten-time MLA from Khallikote and Kabisuryanagar V. Sugnana Kumari Deo, six-time MLA from Chikiti Usha Devi or Dharakote’s Nandini Devi who won from Soroda and Sanakhemundi, the women from royal families continue to shape politics in their respective constituencies. Even now, all the three, members of the ruling BJD, enjoy immense sway in their areas.

While Sugnana Kumari, despite her dominance in the district, never joined the cabinet and maintained a distance from electoral politics since the 2019 general election, Usha who has been a minister multiple times in the past is part of the present cabinet too. Heir of the Dharakote royal family Nandini, who has won once, is also active in politics.

However, with age catching up with the leaders, the scenario is slowly changing too. While Sugnana Kumari does not have a heir, Usha Devi’s son Srirup Deo and Nandini’s daughter Sulakhyana Gitanjali have made their presence felt in direct politics. Sugnana Kumari, who did not contest the 2019 elections due to age-related issues, political analysts say, still holds sway over the voters and is a deciding factor for choice of candidates in the segment even while staying in Chennai.

Interestingly, Nandini Devi’s husband Kishor Chandra Singhdeo was a BJP leader, and she too contested the 2009 election on a BJP ticket from Sanakhemundi assembly seat and lost. She switched to BJD and was elected as an MLA from Sanakhemundi in 2014 but lost in 2019. Her daughter Sulakhyana stepped forward and was elected chairman of Dharakote block. She is now being projected as BJD candidate in the Sanakhemundi assembly seat for the ensuing election and can be seen in various political events.

Usha Devi’s son Srirup Deo has entered the political scene and is being projected as the political heir. An industrialist, he has maintained a low public profile despite being active in his constituency and the party needs a take call on him.

However, in all three segments, the BJD is grappling with internal factionalism. The next election will reveal how the impact of these three influential royals shapes the district’s political landscape.