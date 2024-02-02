Two held for stealing ornaments from jewellery shop in Cuttack

CUTTACK : Purighat police on Thursday arrested two women for stealing gold ornaments from a jewellery shop at Balu Bazaar recently.

The accused are Susila Das (40) of Autonagar and Jhumuri Das (35) of Haridakhandi within Bada Bazar police limits in Berhampur. Additional DCP Anil Mishra said, on December 20, the accused along with two male accomplices had gone to Mahadev Jewellers at Balu Bazaar while its owner Uday Saha had left for home to have lunch.

They asked the salesman to show some gold earrings, flowers and mangalsutra. While pretending to select the ornaments, they stole three pairs of gold ear flowers and a mangalsutra. The accused then fled the shop on the plea of withdrawing cash from ATM.

When the shop owner detected discrepancies in the stock, he checked the CCTV footage and lodged an FIR against the accused. “As per the CCTV footage and subsequent verification of their modus operandi, the identities of the accused persons were established. The women had again come to Cuttack for stealing jewellery when police nabbed them from the railway station,” said Mishra. The accused are also involved in similar incidents in other places of the state. Efforts are on to nab their male accomplices and recover the stolen gold ornaments, Mishra informed.