VK Pandian for connecting GPs, blocks with language conclave

BHUBANESWAR: 5T chairman VK Pandian on Thursday said all gram panchayats and blocks of the state should be connected with the first Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani, set to start from February 3.

The 5T chairman visited Janata Maidan and Akshar Bhumi here and reviewed preparations for the conference. Pandian said important sessions focusing on the language and its future must be live-streamed. He said the policy for future course of action for further development of the Odia language should be framed based on resolutions passed in the conference.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to organise the conference here as per the decision of the heritage cabinet, Pandian said, adding the theme of the conference is ‘Language is the Future’. The conference will have 16 academic sessions on various topics. It will be attended by eminent linguists, intellectuals and students of schools and colleges.

The conference will have important sessions on the past, present and future Odia language and will celebrate Odia language and reflect the beauty of the language. It will be a major attraction for language lovers, especially the youth.