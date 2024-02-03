Former state BJP chief files PIL for PMJAY implementation in Odisha

CUTTACK: Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty on Friday filed a PIL in the Orissa High Court seeking implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in the state.

Mohanty, the former president of BJP’s state unit, alleged in his petition that on account of the non-implementation of PMJAY, common people in the state were being deprived of availing wide range of medical facilities.

“Reluctance on the part of the Government of Odisha to implement the PMJAY is depriving the people of Odisha to get the quality healthcare facilities throughout the country,” he stated. Mohanty filed the petition through senior advocate Pitambar Acharya.