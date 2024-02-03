Former state BJP chief files PIL for PMJAY implementation in Odisha

CUTTACK: Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty on Friday filed a PIL in the Orissa High Court seeking implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in the state.
Mohanty, the former president of BJP’s state unit, alleged in his petition that on account of the non-implementation of PMJAY, common people in the state were being deprived of availing wide range of medical facilities.
“Reluctance on the part of the Government of Odisha to implement the PMJAY is depriving the people of Odisha to get the quality healthcare facilities throughout the country,” he stated. Mohanty filed the petition through senior advocate Pitambar Acharya.
The chief secretary, secretary, department of Health and Family Welfare, director of Medical Education and Training and chief executive officer National Health Authority (NHA) have been named as parties in the case.
The petition said the state government had launched the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) on August 15, 2018, to provide health coverage, with special emphasis on the health protection of economically vulnerable families of the state.
BSKY provides free health services for all (irrespective of income status or residence) in all state government health care facilities starting from the sub-centre level to government medical college and hospitals. All treatment is cashless and no document is required to be produced. But PMJAY provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service in any (both public and private) empanelled hospitals across India.