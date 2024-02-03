Justice CS Singh appointed Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, judge of Patna High Court has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.
The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified his appointment, giving clearance to the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium in November 2023.
The Orissa High Court has been functioning without a regular chief justice since the retirement of Chief Justice Subashis Talapatra on October 3, 2023. Justice BR Sarangi has since been officiating as acting chief justice.
Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh was appointed as a judge of the Patna High Court on 5 April 2012 and has been functioning there as the senior-most puisne Judge. He had enrolled in the Bar in 1990. He had also served as the additional advocate general of Bihar from December 2010 till his elevation as judge of high court. As Patna High Court judge, he authored as many as 1,246 reported judgments, of which 562 were delivered during last five years.