Justice CS Singh appointed Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, judge of Patna High Court has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified his appointment, giving clearance to the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium in November 2023.

The Orissa High Court has been functioning without a regular chief justice since the retirement of Chief Justice Subashis Talapatra on October 3, 2023. Justice BR Sarangi has since been officiating as acting chief justice.