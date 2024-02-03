Locals hold sankirtan over ‘disrespect’ to Lord Jagannath in Odisha

BHADRAK: Alleging disrespect to Lord Jagannath during the Bhadrayani Mahotsav held in Bhadrak recently, locals performed sankirtan in front of the district collectorate on Friday as a mark of protest.

The protesters alleged their religious sentiments were hurt as the idol of Lord Jagannath was left abandoned out in the open at the Nehru stadium where the mahotsav was held. The event this year was organised from January 25 to 29.

Sudarshan Moharana, a local said the Mahotsav began with lighting of candle in front of the idol but then it was left unattended for three days.