Locals hold sankirtan over ‘disrespect’ to Lord Jagannath in Odisha

BHADRAK: Alleging disrespect to Lord Jagannath during the Bhadrayani Mahotsav held in Bhadrak recently, locals performed sankirtan in front of the district collectorate on Friday as a mark of protest.
The protesters alleged their religious sentiments were hurt as the idol of Lord Jagannath was left abandoned out in the open at the Nehru stadium where the mahotsav was held. The event this year was organised from January 25 to 29.
Sudarshan Moharana, a local said the Mahotsav began with lighting of candle in front of the idol but then it was left unattended for three days.
Dhamnagar MLA Suryavanshi Suraj said it is a matter of disrespect and utter negligence by the organisers. “It suggests the district administration has not yet realised the importance of Lord Jagannath, the lord of over four crore Odias,” he rued.
Bhadrak administration, meanwhile, blacklisted the tent house that had built the stalls for the event including the puja mandap. District collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said the tent house would not be assigned any more programmes in the future.
“Additional district magistrate Ramdas Tudu has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Stringent action will be taken against those found responsible for the error,” the collector said.
Tent house owner Birupakshya Mishra, meanwhile, begged an apology for the mistake. Sources said Puri-based outfit Jagannath Sena has demanded an apology from Bondar and Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick in this regard.