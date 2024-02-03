NGT forms panel on Bhubaneswar garbage dump, seeks report in four weeks

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a fact-finding committee to inspect the garbage dump at the temporary transit station (TTS) of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation near Sainik School and submit a report within four weeks.

The NGT has suo motu registered a case regarding the huge garbage dump of at least 54,000 tonne near Sainik School which is posing serious health hazards to the citizens.

Harapriya Patel, a resident of the Chandrasekharpur area, submitted a complaint bringing to the notice of the Tribunal a media report on the warning by experts about the health hazards posed by the garbage dump at the TTS. The media report said the windows of Sainik School and Kendriya Vidyalaya have to be kept closed to protect students from the smell, odour and ill-effects of the garbage site which is located less than 100 metre away in violation of the siting criteria.