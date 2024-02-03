Odisha: Budget session set to be stormy as Opposition looks to corner govt

Besides, farmers’ issues will also dominate the proceedings. The BJP will seek information on how many industries have actually been grounded in the state. The government depends on propaganda and the Srimandir Parikrama is an example, he added. The BJP will also target the government over the Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani and its timing. Sharma said the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held on February 5, the day the session will start, to discuss the issues to be taken up in the House.

However, Congress finds itself in a dilemma as the budget session of the Assembly coincides with the visit of former president Rahul Gandhi from February 6 for Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Almost all the MLAs have left for Sundargarh for preparation of Rahul’s visit. Though a CLP meeting has been convened on February 4, no MLA except CLP leader Narasingha Mishra will be present in the capital city.

Mishra said the Congress will target the government over several issues including politics based on religion. Coming down heavily on the government for organising the arpan yatra, he said the party will also raise the issue of expenditure on the Srimandir corridor project. The session is likely to end in four days. While the vote-on-account will be placed on February 8, the session will end on February 9 after passage of the Appropriation Bill for vote-on-account.