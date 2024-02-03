Odisha CM Naveen inaugurates 'Akhyara Bhoomi'

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the ‘Akhyara Bhoomi’ on the premises of Kalamandal in Bhubaneswar, on Friday, to commemorate the first World Odia Language conference that begins on Saturday.

The chief minister said Akhyara Bhoomi, done entirely in khondalite stone, has been aesthetically decorated with Odia alphabets to keep the love for the language alive. It is a unique display of Odisha art and sculpture. He hoped Akhyara Bhoomi will continue to inspire future generations about the great heritage and the glory of the classical Odia language.