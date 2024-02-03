Odisha election: Nuagaon lacks tehsil office, BJP to make it poll plank

ROURKELA: Around 1.10 lakh population living in Nuagaon block of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district continue to face difficulties in availing revenue-related services due to lack of a tehsil office.

BJP’s Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said of the total 314 blocks in Odisha, 313 have their own tehsil offices barring Nuagaon which comes under his constituency. In 2003, the government issued a notification stating that all blocks would have tehsil offices. Subsequently, several new tehsil offices were made functional, but only Nugaon was ignored as if it was not in Odisha.

“Residents of Nuagaon have to travel 40-50 km for revenue-related matters or to get income, caste and residence certificates at the tehsil office in Birmitrapur town which is not even a block. This apart, residents of Kuanrmunda and Bisra are forced to go to Birmitrapur tehsil office for sale, transfer or lease of land as the tehsil offices in these two blocks have no sub-registrars,” he alleged.