Odisha election: Nuagaon lacks tehsil office, BJP to make it poll plank

ROURKELA: Around 1.10 lakh population living in Nuagaon block of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district continue to face difficulties in availing revenue-related services due to lack of a tehsil office.
BJP’s Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said of the total 314 blocks in Odisha, 313 have their own tehsil offices barring Nuagaon which comes under his constituency. In 2003, the government issued a notification stating that all blocks would have tehsil offices. Subsequently, several new tehsil offices were made functional, but only Nugaon was ignored as if it was not in Odisha.
“Residents of Nuagaon have to travel 40-50 km for revenue-related matters or to get income, caste and residence certificates at the tehsil office in Birmitrapur town which is not even a block. This apart, residents of Kuanrmunda and Bisra are forced to go to Birmitrapur tehsil office for sale, transfer or lease of land as the tehsil offices in these two blocks have no sub-registrars,” he alleged.
The MLA said in the past, he has raised the issue in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and also discussed it with the revenue minister and the district administration. “It shows the insensitivity of the state government towards the inconvenience and suffering of people. The BJP would make the issue its poll plank in upcoming elections,” he added.
Sources said the district administration has sent a detailed report to the state government regarding the need for a tehsil office in Nuagaon block which with 20 gram panchayats sharing border with Jharkhand. Sundargarh ADM (Revenue) Abhimanyu Majhi said the proposal for a tehsil office in Nuagaon block is pending with the state government.
The district has a total of 18 tehsil offices in 16 blocks and one each at Birmitrapur and Rourkela. However, only the tehsil offices in Hemgir, Lefripada, Sundargarh, Rajgangpur, Bonai, Birmirapur and Rourkela have sub-registrars.
