Odisha governor aid for homeless, blind woman

BALASORE: Governor Raghubar Das on Friday came to the aid of a blind woman who despite being eligible for a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) was deprived of a dwelling unit.

During his visit to Mardarajpur village of Balasore’s Nilagiri block, Das came to know that Arnapurna Patra, who lives in Harijan Colony, was living in a dilapidated state despite her eligibility to get a house under PMAY. Patra informed him that she had taken the matter to the officials concerned but in vain.