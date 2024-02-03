Odisha governor aid for homeless, blind woman

BALASORE: Governor Raghubar Das on Friday came to the aid of a blind woman who despite being eligible for a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) was deprived of a dwelling unit.
During his visit to Mardarajpur village of Balasore’s Nilagiri block, Das came to know that Arnapurna Patra, who lives in Harijan Colony, was living in a dilapidated state despite her eligibility to get a house under PMAY. Patra informed him that she had taken the matter to the officials concerned but in vain.
The Governor then directed Balasore collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde to provide a house to the blind woman on an immediate basis. Later, Das attended a meeting and reviewed schemes like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and PMAY.
Earlier in the day, he visited Badaghai anganwadi centre and distributed chocolates to the children. Later he went to Khirachora Gopinath temple in Remuna and met the self-help group members.
The Governor also visited the Remuna community health centre and reviewed the services being provided at the health facility.