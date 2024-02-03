Odisha: March date for Dwarsuni Ghat road repair

He said NHAI has obtained clearance certificate from the Forest department and also deposited fees for the purpose. He further informed that repair and widening of the ghat road from Maa Dwarsuni temple to the base of the road will begin from February 8.

In case of emergencies, at least two ambulances - one at the starting point of the ghat road towards Bangiriposi and another one on the road towards Bisoi Chowk - will be deployed.

“A team comprising RTO, Mayurbhanj and police started checking vehicle overloading and drunken driving along the road from today,” Naik said adding, that in case of death, steps will be taken to provide compensation to the deceased’s family.

A meeting in this regard was held between members of the outfit and Mayurbhanj collector Ashish Thakare on Thursday.