Odisha: March date for Dwarsuni Ghat road repair

BARIPADA: A spate of tragic mishaps that claimed several lives in recent weeks prompted the district administration to direct the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete road repair works along Dwarsuni ghat in Bangiriposi by the first week of March.
Baripada sub-collector Iswar Chandra Naik informed this on Friday after Bhanj Sena, a local outfit, blocked NH-49 in Bangiriposi and Kadambehda for four hours on the day demanding a resolution to frequent road mishaps. The blockade was lifted after Naik assured the protesters of fulfilling their demands and said Mayurbhanj collector Ashish Thakare has asked NHAI to wrap up the repair work soon.
He said NHAI has obtained clearance certificate from the Forest department and also deposited fees for the purpose. He further informed that repair and widening of the ghat road from Maa Dwarsuni temple to the base of the road will begin from February 8.
In case of emergencies, at least two ambulances - one at the starting point of the ghat road towards Bangiriposi and another one on the road towards Bisoi Chowk - will be deployed.
“A team comprising RTO, Mayurbhanj and police started checking vehicle overloading and drunken driving along the road from today,” Naik said adding, that in case of death, steps will be taken to provide compensation to the deceased’s family.
A meeting in this regard was held between members of the outfit and Mayurbhanj collector Ashish Thakare on Thursday.