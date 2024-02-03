Odisha: Mishra Jr steps up against Royal scion in Balangir

BALANGIR: When veteran Congress leader and Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra announced his unwillingness to contest the next assembly election a few months back, the BJD camp was expectedly elated. It assumed the winning probability of Arkesh Narayan Singhdeo will be stronger.
But in a surprising turn of events, Mishra pitched his son, Samarendra, to carry forward the Congress legacy and challenged the ruling BJD camp and the formidable royal family of Balangir.
Mishra senior started accompanying his son to public rallies that pulled a good crowd. The response has strengthened the resolve of the veteran leader who was earlier apprehensive about the acceptability of his son by the voters. If Mishra’s decision will work and the Congress leadership will back him remains to be seen.
On the other hand, BJD veteran AU Singhdeo, elder son and ex-MP Kalikesh Singhdeo as well as Arkesh, have hit the campaign trail since the time the lower Suktel dam project was inaugurated. The Singhdeos are leaving no stone unturned and capitalising on the popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
All three have embarked on a whirlwind tour of the constituency and trying to revive their relationship with the public again. The royals are highlighting the development projects the CM has been granting for the district.
Poll analysts say, for the ruling dispensation, apart from administration support, the network of SHGs contributes in spreading the good word among the people.
However, they also believe there is a certain disconnect of the Singhdeos with the people at the grassroots which the royal family will have to bridge. Interestingly, in a political ploy, Kalikesh showed up at the Mishra household to deliver bhog from the Jagannath temple recently which became the talk of the town.
Meanwhile, the BJP is silent on its way forward though its candidate, Gopalji Panigrahi is popular for his contribution in resolving lower Suktel dam and bypass projects affecting the district. Known to be a thorough gentleman, Panigrahi’s prospects are yet to be gauged as the Ayodhya issue is also seen making ripple effects on the people across the district.