Odisha: Mishra Jr steps up against Royal scion in Balangir

Mishra senior started accompanying his son to public rallies that pulled a good crowd. The response has strengthened the resolve of the veteran leader who was earlier apprehensive about the acceptability of his son by the voters. If Mishra’s decision will work and the Congress leadership will back him remains to be seen.

On the other hand, BJD veteran AU Singhdeo, elder son and ex-MP Kalikesh Singhdeo as well as Arkesh, have hit the campaign trail since the time the lower Suktel dam project was inaugurated. The Singhdeos are leaving no stone unturned and capitalising on the popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

All three have embarked on a whirlwind tour of the constituency and trying to revive their relationship with the public again. The royals are highlighting the development projects the CM has been granting for the district.

Poll analysts say, for the ruling dispensation, apart from administration support, the network of SHGs contributes in spreading the good word among the people.