Odisha: Revised OPD schedule yet to be updated on SCB site

The hospital authorities had also issued an official order on December 11 regarding the re-arrangement and increase of OPD days of the departments.

“The hospital authorities had launched online OPD ticket booking system in May last year. But, the hospital website is yet to be updated. How can we book tickets online on the website which still has old OPD schedule,” questioned Muralidhar Sahu of Icchapur in Kendrapara.

SCB MCH registrar (administration) Abinash Rout said the task of updating the website was assigned to a doctor of the hospital. He said steps will be taken to update the information on the website as soon as possible.