Sambalpur under tight security for PM Modi's visit

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur city has been placed under a security blanket for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
From heavy deployment of cops to traffic diversion, police have beefed up security around IIM-Sambalpur (IIM-S) and Remed field, the two venues which will be graced by the PM.
Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM-S. He will also lay foundation stones and dedicate a number of projects to the nation. Later, the PM will address a huge public meeting at Remed field in the city.
Briefing mediapersons on Friday, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said 70 platoons of police force have been deployed across the city and 250 security personnel will be present at both the venues.
IGs Deepak Kumar and Himanshu Lal are in charge of the security arrangements. Apart from Bhamoo, the SPs of Balangir, Bargarh and Sonepur districts have been mobilised for the purpose. Besides, the DGP and ADG (Intelligence) and ADG (Law & Order) will also be present during the PM visit. Bhamoo said both the venues and the surrounding areas have been declared as ‘no flying zone’. No drone cameras or other flying objects will be allowed to operate in the areas.
A limited number of people will visit the formal event at IIM-S. Adequate security will be deployed around the campus and the permitted guests let in only after frisking.
As a gathering of more than one lakh is expected at the public meeting, police have circulated a route map of the venue to guide people about the entry points and parking areas. Of the two entry points set up for the public, one is designated for people of Sambalpur town and other for those coming from other districts through the NH.
Similarly, multiple parking areas have been identified near the venue. At least four parking areas have been earmarked for buses and two each for mediapersons, VIPs and local public. Adequate personnel will be deployed on the entire NH stretch to prevent any traffic congestion.