Sambalpur under tight security for PM Modi's visit

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur city has been placed under a security blanket for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

From heavy deployment of cops to traffic diversion, police have beefed up security around IIM-Sambalpur (IIM-S) and Remed field, the two venues which will be graced by the PM.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM-S. He will also lay foundation stones and dedicate a number of projects to the nation. Later, the PM will address a huge public meeting at Remed field in the city.

Briefing mediapersons on Friday, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said 70 platoons of police force have been deployed across the city and 250 security personnel will be present at both the venues.

IGs Deepak Kumar and Himanshu Lal are in charge of the security arrangements. Apart from Bhamoo, the SPs of Balangir, Bargarh and Sonepur districts have been mobilised for the purpose. Besides, the DGP and ADG (Intelligence) and ADG (Law & Order) will also be present during the PM visit. Bhamoo said both the venues and the surrounding areas have been declared as ‘no flying zone’. No drone cameras or other flying objects will be allowed to operate in the areas.