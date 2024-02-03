Strained supply pushes garlic price up to Rs 400 per kg in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Prices of garlic have touched the sky in the past over a week. The kitchen staple on Friday sold at a retail price of Rs 400 a kg in different parts of the state, double of what it was a month back.

The wholesale price, on the other hand, hovered between Rs 350 and Rs 370 a kg across the state except Aiginia Mandi in Bhubaneswar where it was Rs 320 to Rs 330 per kg on Friday.

Low supply of garlic to the state, vendors said, has triggered the price rise since the last one month. Odisha sources garlic from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh - two of the biggest markets - besides Gujarat and Rajasthan.