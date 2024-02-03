Veteran actor, director Sadhu Meher passes away at 84

BHUBANESWAR/SONEPUR: Veteran actor-director, writer and producer Sadhu Meher passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Friday. He was 84.
Born on January 1, 1940 in Boudh district, Meher was considered one of the central figures of the Indian new wave cinema movement in the 1970s. An alumnus of Film and Television Institute India in Pune, he began his career as an actor and later emerged as a prominent filmmaker both in the Hindi and Odia film industries.
In the Hindi industry, he debuted in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome (1969) where he essayed the character of a junior railway official. The movie won national awards for best film, best director and best actor a year later. The same year, he played a role in Icchapuran, the only children’s film directed by Sen based on a story by Rabindranath Tagore.
In 1974, Meher won the National Award for best actor for his performance in Shyam Benegal’s debut film Ankur (The Seedling), where he played the role of a deaf-mute Dalit alcoholic potter who communicates using gestures. The film, considered one of the landmark movies of Hindi cinema, was the first feature film directed by Benegal and also the debut of actors Anant Nag and Shabana Azmi.
After Ankur, Meher went on to do two more of Benegal’s award-winning films Nishant (1975) and Manthan (1976). Some of his other memorable roles were in films like Safed Haathi, Inkaar, Debshishu, Gharaonda, Mrigayaa, Uttoran, Forgotten Showers, Charandas Chor, Charachar, Kasturi, among others. He also acted in Byomkesh Bakshi’s episodes, Aadim Shatru and Chakrant as Anadi Haldar and Bishupal respectively.
Along with Hindi movies, he also carved a niche for himself in the Odia film industry. While he acted in close to 38 Odia films, Meher directed five - Abhimaan (1977), Aparachita (1980), Abhilasha (1983), Gopa Re Badhhuchhi Kala Kanhei (1994) and Babula (1985). Babula was a children’s film.
Meher in his directorial debut Abhimaan introduced Uttam Mohanty who went on to become a superstar of Odia cinema. He had also acted in Jai Jagannath which was made in 15 languages. Some of the other popular Odia films in which he acted are Bhukha, Aparichita, Shesha Drushti, Bali Ghara, Seeta Raati and Aparichita, among others.
For his contribution to cinema, Meher was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2017. He was felicitated by the Odisha government with Jaydev Samman in 2011.
Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the demise of Meher. “Meher’s impeccable acting and direction in both Hindi and Odia cinema will be remembered by cinema lovers,” the Governor wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In a condolence message, the chief minister said Sadhu Meher was an admired film personality in the country for his strong acting and direction.
“He has left his mark with flawless performances in both Hindi and Odia films. He had received laurels for his brilliant acting skills and is the first Odia actor to be honoured with the National Film Award. His demise is an irreparable loss to the film industry,” he wrote.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too condoled Meher’s death. “I am saddened to hear the news of Sadhu Meher’s death. He had a strong contribution towards the growth of Indian cinema including Odisha. His taste for art, sense of charm and impeccable acting were exceptional. India has lost a true artiste,” he said.