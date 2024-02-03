Veteran actor, director Sadhu Meher passes away at 84

BHUBANESWAR/SONEPUR: Veteran actor-director, writer and producer Sadhu Meher passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Friday. He was 84.

Born on January 1, 1940 in Boudh district, Meher was considered one of the central figures of the Indian new wave cinema movement in the 1970s. An alumnus of Film and Television Institute India in Pune, he began his career as an actor and later emerged as a prominent filmmaker both in the Hindi and Odia film industries.

In the Hindi industry, he debuted in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome (1969) where he essayed the character of a junior railway official. The movie won national awards for best film, best director and best actor a year later. The same year, he played a role in Icchapuran, the only children’s film directed by Sen based on a story by Rabindranath Tagore.