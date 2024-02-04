Language in the metaverse

BHUBANESWAR : A ‘Dome of the Future’ has been created by the Electronics & IT department in collaboration with Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) at Janpath to presenting the World Odia Language conference in the metaverse.

Officials of the department said the exhibits in the dome include the Mu Odia e-Learning application developed in collaboration with OKCL. The app is an online platform for e-learning of Odia language with content available from Classes I to VIII. Interested participants from across over the globe can register and pursue the online course, upon successful completion of which they will receive a certification.

Besides, the department is exhibiting Odia Wikipedia for popularising the free to use platform and 10 new Odia fonts conceptualised in the names of Lord Jagannath. The new fonts are the latest additions to the repository of ones in Odia available in the digital space. The fonts will be made available free of cost to the public in the Odia Virtual Academy website, officials added.

An immersive experience that has been created in the metaverse teleports the visitors directly to the event arena where they can experience the exhibition in exactly the same way as visited physically. Further, VR headsets have been set up in the dome for visitors to experience the digital marvel.

Humanoid robots have been placed in the dome for interacting with the visitors and to provide them with information relating to the conference. The robots also guide visitors to various sections within the dome as well as greeting them in Odia. For Odias living outside the state and country, the conference is being hosted in the digital space.