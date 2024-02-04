Mandaviya unveils trauma centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday inaugurated Odisha’s largest integrated level-I trauma centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Built at a cost of Rs 34.6 crore, the 105-bed centre is equipped with skilled health personnel to provide quick and efficient emergency services, ensuring timely assistance for critical patients. It will handle emergency victims including road accident, burns, multiple fractures, neurological trauma and other complex polytrauma cases.

The three-storey centre with in-built facilities such as follow up clinic, 19 ICUs, three-modular OTs, interventional cath lab, CT scan and other diagnostic services will also enable quality training in trauma care for the resident doctors and other medical students of the institute.

The Union minister also inaugurated a high energy linear accelerator (HELA) in the department of radiation oncology and a 492-bed Dharmasala on the premises of the premier hospital for the attendants of the patients.

Speaking on the occasion virtually, Mandaviya said “Being the standalone trauma centre in the state, the unit will play a pivotal role in providing quality and quick services to trauma victims.”

Executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr Ashutosh Biswas and other officials were present.