Cuttack: No breakthrough yet in Class 4 student rape case

CUTTACK: Days after a Class IV student, housed in a child care institute (CCI) was raped while returning from school, police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case.
After recording the victim’s statement, even as the abandoned house near Cuttack railway station where the girl was raped, has been identified and the CCTV footage been verified, the Government Railway Police(GRP) remains clueless on the accused.
As per the statement of the nine-year-old victim, she was walking to the CCI from her school through a lane and when she reached the main road, a youth lured her with chocolate and took her on his bike to an abandoned house near the station and raped her.
“Basing on her statement, though we have already identified the crime spot and verified the CCTV footage of the main road, we are yet to get any clue on the rape accused,” said IIC, GRP Cuttack Jyoti Prakash Nayak.
The victim is still in trauma and could not share any more information on the incident. Even police does not have a description of the rapist, Nayak added. Meanwhile, the girl was discharged from SCB Medical College and Hospital where she was undergoing treatment.
Chairman of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Cuttack Pramod Acharya said the victim is extremely traumatised and mentally disturbed. “We have assigned counsellors to her. We hope after counselling she would able to give more information which would help police nab the accused,” said Acharya.