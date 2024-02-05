Cuttack: No breakthrough yet in Class 4 student rape case

CUTTACK: Days after a Class IV student, housed in a child care institute (CCI) was raped while returning from school, police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

After recording the victim’s statement, even as the abandoned house near Cuttack railway station where the girl was raped, has been identified and the CCTV footage been verified, the Government Railway Police(GRP) remains clueless on the accused.

As per the statement of the nine-year-old victim, she was walking to the CCI from her school through a lane and when she reached the main road, a youth lured her with chocolate and took her on his bike to an abandoned house near the station and raped her.