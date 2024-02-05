Free khichdi, kanika for devotees in Srimandir

PURI: Hundreds of devotees who visited the Shri Jagannath temple on Sunday were served khichdi and kanika (sweet rice) free of cost in the Anand Bazaar within the temple premises by the Suar servitors.

As announced earlier, the khichdi and kanika were prepared by the supakaras (temple cooks) and offered to the devotees, though in small quantity. The distribution will continue for some days, said temple officials.

The administration had provided 242 quintal of rice to the temple which was collected from devotees from across the state as Arpan.

Hundreds of quintals of white rice and betel nut were collected through Arpan Rath for use in temple rituals during the Srimandir Parikrama project launch. All of it was stored in Gundicha temple premises.

Earlier the SJTA had discussed the issue with the Suar and Mahasuar Nijog about distribution of prasad to devotees and they agreed to carry it out from Sunday.